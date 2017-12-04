Francesca Washtell

Zopa last month became the first consumer peer-to-peer network to lend £100m in a month, the group said yesterday.

The financial services firm lent £100m to low-risk borrowers in the UK last month, a 48 per cent increase on November 2016.

Zopa said it has lent more than £900m in 2017 to the end of November, with the increase in lending volumes being driven in part by its integration with price comparison websites.

It expects to have lent out £3bn in total by January 2018.

Jaidev Janardana, Zopa CEO, said: “Our record month in November shows that UK consumers are looking for simpler and fairer loan products. We are very pleased to see that we are reaching even more people with our competitive rates and great customer experience without compromising our prudent lending criteria.”

In May, Zopa was granted full approval by City watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority.

It gave the firm the green light after two years of waiting, paving the way for Zopa to launch an Innovative Finance Isa (Ifisa).

A handful of smaller firms have been fully approved but the watchdog has taken some time to assess larger lenders such as Zopa and others like Funding Circle and RateSetter.

