Mulberry tipped to unveil sales rise this week

Mulberry is tipped to unveil a growth in sales this week as it updates traders on its expansion in Asia.

Group revenue is expected to climb 3.9 per cent from £74.5m to £77.4m for the first half, according to Barclays. Retail sales are forecast to rise six per cent, with wholesale sales down two per cent.

Barclays said revenue growth is expected to be "a little difficult" for Mulberry because of its reliance on UK customers, but the analysts are hoping for an update on the brand's joint venture projects in Asia. The group has opened new shops in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Margins are forecast to rise as the luxury retailer improves its efficiencies in its manufacturing; the business makes half of its leather bags in Britain. The firm has repositioned its product since Thierry Andretta became chief executive in 2015, bringing down bag prices from over £1,500 to between £500 and £995.