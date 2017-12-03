Robyn Wilson

Restaurant chain Giraffe has reported a £5.2m loss for the year to January, following its sale to British restaurateur and food empire giant Ranjit Singh Boparan in 2016.

The loss after tax was an improvement on the previous year, however, when the company posted an £8m loss for the 52 weeks to 28 February 2016.

Boparan, who also owns well-known British fish and chip chain Harry Ramsden’s, bought the loss-making Giraffe company from Tesco in June 2016 for an undisclosed fee via his investment vehicle, Boparan Holdings.

According to accounts filed with Companies House, Giraffe reported a drop in turnover to £51m for the year to January, down from £56.7m on the 52-week basis.

Read more: Former Tesco finance chief to join board of Giraffe parent group

The group attributed the decrease in turnover to a shorter trading period being partially offset by revenues generated from its Ed’s Easy Diner restaurants.

In October 2016, Giraffe purchased a combination of trade and assets from Ed’s Easy Diner chain, after the latter fell into administration.

Giraffe’s balance sheet includes fixed assets of £17.2m, up from £14.9m on the prior period – the increase for which was driven by the acquisition of the Ed’s Easy Diner sites.

Read more: Giraffe snaps up Ed's Easy Diner in pre-pack sale