Jock Lowe

The 11 members of the Commons Transport Committee commence today their review of airports policy and they have an historic opportunity.

Only they can stop the government making a massive mistake by pressing ahead with Heathrow Airport’s own flawed proposal for a new third runway.

While we desperately need expansion at the nation’s aviation hub near London, Heathrow Airport Ltd (HAL)’s own scheme to construct a new runway to the north of the airport is too complex, expensive, and noisy to go ahead.

I doubt very much it will happen. If it does, it will deliver less new capacity than originally claimed.

After a lifetime in aviation, I feel passionately about Britain’s place as an international aviation hub.

That is why I came up with a much cheaper and simpler proposal to expand Heathrow by extending the existing northern runway.

And we have been lucky to have been financially supported by Anthony Clake, a partner at the hedge fund Marshall Wace, who has committed to give any profits to charity.

HAL’s £15.6bn proposals for a third runway are seriously flawed.

New research by Ebeni, the aviation safety consultancy, has shown that the capacity of the middle runway will be reduced to two-thirds of the capacity of the other two runways due to safety constraints.

This is because HAL’s proposed use of the three runways –which will be situated very close together – will mean that almost a third of aircraft will have to cross in the sky to reach the correct terminals and runways.

This would make Heathrow’s total capacity less than 700,000 air traffic movements (take-offs and landings), invalidating HAL’s claim that the third runway allows a total air traffic movements (ATM) capacity of 740,000 and reducing its potential economic benefit further.

HAL would know this themselves if they had produced a safety case, which would reveal the significant airspace and operational constraints which would result from their plan.

But they have failed to do so, and as a result both the Airports Commission and the government chose Heathrow’s flawed proposal over our own, despite deeming the extended runway viable.

Building a new third runway at Heathrow is not the only option. Instead, the government can choose to extend Heathrow’s northern runway, as we have proposed. Aircraft would land at one end and take off at the other. This provides the greater capacity than the third runway: 740,000 take-offs and landings, an additional 260,000 to current capacity.

There are numerous advantages. It is £6bn cheaper. It is simpler. It avoids months or years of traffic jams on the M25. It is better for the environment. Construction can be phased with the first phase, costing only £3.9bn, creating 70,000 ATMs and taking advantage of existing spare terminal capacity. Capacity will only be released once environmental targets – including air and noise quality limits – are met and the demand is in place. If, for instance, economic factors mean that demand for Heathrow has dropped off, or air quality has not improved – then expansion can be paused or stopped.

As Ebeni’s research – and another paper from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology – demonstrate, our proposal is quieter. It avoids the need for new flights paths across London while also offering more respite via steeper or curved approaches.

Why build a third runway when an extended one is so simple? Far better to go for a project which is easy to deliver, which offers the same or greater economic benefits but fewer problems. It is common sense.

The Transport Select Committee is in a unique position to scrutinise Heathrow’s proposal, as it begins its evidence sessions. We call on those MPs, led by its chair Lilian Greenwood, to do the right thing for the country and to persuade the government that extending the runway at Heathrow is a much better option that trying and failing yet again to build a new third runway.

