Rebecca Smith

Representatives from Gatwick Airport and the Department for Transport are among those facing a grilling by MPs today about the plans for Heathrow expansion and the alternatives.

The Transport Select Committee is kicking off scrutiny of the government's revised airports national policy statement which sets out the case for a third runway at London's biggest airport.

The evidence session will be the Transport Committee's first in its inquiry into the airports national policy statement, after the government launched a new consultation in October for the public to review fresh evidence, including updated aviation demand forecasts and a new air quality plan.

Two panels will be held today, with representatives from the DfT and the National Infrastructure Commission on the first.

The second will host rivals to Heathrow's third runway setting out how their schemes compare, with Gatwick's chief financial officer attending, along with Jock Lowe from Heathrow Hub, who proposed extending Heathrow's northern runway and then dividing it in two.

A new report by aviation safety consultancy Ebeni commissioned by Heathrow Hub says the planned expansion scheme will not be able to deliver the 740,000 air traffic movements per year that Heathrow expects, due to safety question marks involving the third runway.

It claims the middle runway will only be able to operate at two-thirds of the capacity of the other two runways due to safety constraints.

Heathrow Hub's Lowe said his proposal can deliver the increased capacity required "in a cheaper, quicker and simpler way".

Gatwick has also sought to get the focus back on its proposal, with chief executive Stewart Wingate saying the updated forecasts from the DfT "completely undermine the basis of the case for expanding Heathrow", and that expanding Gatwick "is better for both the economy and the environment".

Heathrow, however, says the runway debate should not be prolonged further after it was given the go-ahead by government last October, and that the focus should be on "delivering a Heathrow expansion that will deliver economic benefits and jobs across the whole of the UK".

Despite opposition coming from a few well-known politicians including the foreign secretary and London's mayor, the government is confident of securing a majority in the House of Commons when its airports national policy statement goes before MPs in the first half of next year.

Meanwhile, the chair of the National Infrastructure Commission warned last month that international connectivity lost from stalling on Heathrow expansion is not going to other UK airports, but to other European rivals such as Frankfurt and Schiphol.

