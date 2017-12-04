Rebecca Smith

Transport for London (TfL) has been told to review speed limits across London in a report out today from the London Assembly Transport Committee.

The transport body has been told to review the speed limits on all its roads in the capital and report back on its review by May, with the Transport Committee saying:

Reducing motor traffic speeds could transform main roads and busy junctions so they feel safer for people walking and cycling.

"The safety evidence on this is stark. On urban roads, each mile per hour reduction in average speeds results in there being up to six per cent fewer collisions. And where collisions do occur, a fast-moving vehicle is far more likely to cause serious injury or death," the report added.

The study considered what changes to main roads and busy junctions should be made to help prioritise walking, cycling and public transport in London.

The committee said the mayor should carry out a public information campaign to promote the work the police does to enforce the 20mph limit.

"It must be clear to people that they can be caught and prosecuted for breaking 20mph limits," the report said.

TfL has also been told to carry out on-street trials in outer London to assess how a 20mph limit can be self-enforcing on main roads and at busy junctions, with the committee calling for a list of prospective areas this can be trialled by May next year too.

However, the report was not entirely backed by the whole committee, with the GLA Conservatives saying the speed limit recommendation "should have been struck out".

"The Transport for London road network or red routes are London's arterial roads," they said in an appendix of the report. "Although they make up just five per cent of London's roads they contain approximately 30 per cent of London's traffic. Their purpose - and the reason that they are run by TfL rather than London's boroughs - is to keep London and Londoners moving."

The Conservative members added: "Any suggestion that some of these roads might see their speed limits reduced to 20mph is unacceptable. There are real problems with regard to crossings and junctions on these roads and these should have been the report's focus."

London mayor Sadiq Khan is looking to bolster the amount of journeys carried out by walking, cycling or on public transport in the capital.

Last month, he confirmed plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street, which are planned to get underway next year ahead of the launch of Elizabeth Line services.

