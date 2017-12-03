Francesca Washtell

The energy arm of industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance will this week kick off a huge investment drive into renewable energy with spending on hydropower and an acquisition.

Simec Energy is expected to announce a £35m investment to further develop hydropower generation facilities around its Lochaber aluminium plant in the Scottish Highlands and, early this week, will announce the takeover of a renewable energy company in the UK.

City A.M. understands Simec will also make another acquisition in the near future, likely in the first quarter of next year.

Simec's announcements are part of a broader three-year, £700m push to provide green power for GFG Alliance's industrial operations.

The company is aiming to ramp up its energy production to reach one gigawatt in three years' time, which would be the equivalent capacity to provide ongoing power to 800,000 homes. It currently produces 200 megawatts of energy, but has the capacity to produce a further 300 megawatts with pre-existing assets that it will develop.

In September it unveiled plans to build a £170m wind farm that will support manufacturing in Scotland.

​The main beneficiary of Simec's green energy expansion will be the GFG Alliance's industrial company Liberty House, which first grabbed headlines last year when it became one of the frontrunners to buy Tata Steel's UK assets, including the Port Talbot plant. Tata Steel later cancelled the sale.

Liberty House last week said it plans to create a total of 5m tonnes of low-carbon steelmaking capacity over the next five years, up from 1.1m tonnes in the UK per year at present, that will focus on recycling scrap steel.

Liberty expanded into Australia this year, where it took over an integrated mining and steel company called Arrium.

The firm's approach to low-carbon steelmaking, which it calls "Greensteel", chimes in with the "clean growth" pillar of the government's newly announced industrial strategy.

Increasing steel, aluminium and other engineering capacity could make Liberty House a key player for driverless and electric car technology in the future.

"Driverless and electric cars, as mentioned in the new industrial strategy are a great innovation and the quest for cleaner engines is also a step in the right direction," GFG's chief investment officer Jay Hambro said last week.

"However, it is worth remembering that all cars will need steel, aluminium and composite materials whichever the engine or driver, so the focus of clean growth must capture this. As the UK’s largest primary aluminium producer and one of the largest steel and engineering groups, we are heavily involved in the new developments which will achieve these goals. We are on a constant drive to create clean growth and are delighted to see this highlighted today by government."

The GFG Alliance employs 5,500 people at its Liberty House steel and engineering operations.