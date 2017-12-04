Today's City Moves cover funerals, support services and card retailing. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Golden Charter

Golden Charter, the UK’s leading independent funeral plan provider, has appointed Suzanne Grahame as its new chief executive officer. She takes over from outgoing CEO, Ronnie Wayte, whose 10-year stewardship of the company saw it grow into the UK market leader in funeral plans with over £1bn of live plans. Suzanne joins Golden Charter from UK top-20 law firm Addleshaw Goddard where she was executive director following the amalgamation with leading Scottish commercial law firm HBJ Gateley, where she was chief executive. A professionally qualified accountant with experience across many sectors, Suzanne also worked for the Financial Conduct Authority-regulated investment fund manager Standard Life as well as serving as group finance director for Alternative Investment Market-quoted UA Group. Her focus will be building on the recent success at Golden Charter while creating a robust and forward-looking company.

Carillion

Carillion has appointed Justin Read as a non-executive director of the company. Justin has been appointed as chairman designate of the audit committee and he will assume that post following the preliminary announcement of the group’s 2017 results. At the same time, Andrew Dougal will stand down as chairman of the audit committee and retire from the board having served as a non-executive director since joining the board in October 2011. Justin was group finance director of Segro from August 2011 to December 2016. Between 2008 and 2011 he was group finance director at Speedy Hire. Prior to this, Justin spent 13 years in a variety of roles at Hanson, including deputy finance director, managing director of Hanson Continental Europe, head of corporate development and group treasurer. His previous roles have given him financial and management experience across a number of different sectors. He is currently a non-exec director of Ibstock and Grainger.

Moonpig

Moonpig, the UK’s leading online personalised gifting, flowers and card retailer has appointed Peter Donlon as chief technology officer. Peter starts today, bringing together the end-to-end technology infrastructure for Moonpig, encompassing web engineering, app development, production engineering and architecture. Peter brings a wealth of experience from the retail sector. He spent more than five years at Sainsbury’s and as head of development he hired and led a team of 400 engineers, drove agile transformation and delivered a wide range of customer facing apps, websites and back office systems. Most recently, Donlon worked at Glue Home as head of software engineering.

