The boss of Go-Ahead hands over control of services run by London Midland at the end of this week, with a parting shot that track record is not sufficiently taken into account when determining franchise awards.

Go-Ahead holds a 65 per cent stake in Govia, which owns train operator London Midland and the West Midlands franchise, which runs stopping services out of London Euston.

In August, it was announced that Govia's bid to hold onto the franchise it had operated since 2007 was unsuccessful. A joint venture between Abellio and Japanese partners Mitsui and East Japan Railway Company takes over later this week when it will be known as West Midlands Trains.

David Brown, chief executive of Go-Ahead Group, said: "We’re proud of our track record on London Midland. Under our tenure, passenger journeys have risen by 40 per cent and we’ve delivered some significant innovations including on-board entertainment and faster journey times.

"We created a new service between the UK’s two biggest cities and turned London to Birmingham into one of the most competitive routes on the national rail network giving customers a choice of three different services."

He added that more emphasis should be put on a firm's track record, saying:

The success of this franchise is shown by the 20 awards we have won this year, from customer services through to investors in people. These are achievements that we feel should be recognised when awarding franchises.

West Midlands Trains has pledged to deliver nearly £1bn into the region, with £700m going into new and refurbished trains. WMT said 20,000 extra rush hour seats will be provided for people in Birmingham, and 10,000 for passengers in London, along with free Wi-Fi on all trains by the end of December 2019.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We recognise the improving results delivered by London Midland in recent years. In terms of franchise competitions, examples of past achievements can be cited by bidders to provide evidence of their capability to run a franchise.”

