Courtney Goldsmith

The United Nations Security Council is set to meet later this month to discuss North Korea's nuclear programme after the reclusive country tested an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching anywhere in the continental US earlier this week.

Japanese ambassador Koro Bessho, the president of the council, said several members were confirmed to attend the meeting on 15 December, Reuters reported.

Separately, the council will meet to discuss human rights abuses in North Korea on 11 December.

Although North Korea has rejected accusations of such abuses, a 2014 UN report said North Korean security chiefs, possibly including the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, should face justice for overseeing a state-controlled system of Nazi-style atrocities.



Representatives of the 15 member states of the council held emergency meetings earlier this year following an escalating war of words between the US and North Korea.

Hawaii on alert

After this week's move by Pyongyang, sirens signalling a nuclear attack warning are being tested on the islands of Hawaii for the first time since the end of the Cold War.

The monthly tests, which stopped in the 1980s, were started again yesterday morning. A Honolulu-based newspaper said a missile launched in North Korea could reach Hawaii within 20 minutes.

Read more: Donald Trump warns North Korea: "Do not try us"