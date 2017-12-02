MPs angry as Whirlpool ends replacement scheme for dangerous tumble dryers

Courtney Goldsmith

The chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee has demanded to know why Whirlpool ended its replacement scheme for dangerous tumble dryers.

Rachel Reeves said 1m defective dryers are still sitting in homes across the UK.

Whirlpool began the replacement programme after a coroner blamed an electrical fault in one of its dryers for a deadly 2014 fire.

Two models were identified by Whirlpool as fire risks, and those with faulty machines were given the choice of upgrading their dryer for a small cost rather than waiting for the modification.

The firm said it is still offering free repairs, but it ended the £50 offer for a replacement machine because of falling demand.

Reeves said the issued had caused a "huge amount of worry" to people with Whirlpool appliances.

"For Whirlpool to stop their replacement scheme of their tumble dryers due to a ‘fall in demand’ while one million customers still have these faulty appliances in their homes suggests a company falling significantly short of their responsibilities to consumer safety.

"I have written to Whirlpool to demand answers on their decision to end the replacement scheme and asked for a detailed account of Whirlpool’s steps to fix these safety problems," Reeves said.

