Here's how small businesses built Britain's biggest warships

Courtney Goldsmith

The construction of Britain's biggest warships would not have been possible without the help of small businesses, the government's defence minister said today.

More than 700 British small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) undertook work on the 280-metre-long HMS Queen Elizabeth, which is the first of the UK's two new 65,000 tonne aircraft carriers to be constructed, and the HMS Prince of Wales.

The Queen Elizabeth will be formally commissioned into the Royal Navy next week.

"On behalf of Defence, the government and the whole of the United Kingdom, I would like to thank the hundreds of businesses around the country for the millions of hours they’ve spent equipping our ships in what has been an immense nationwide enterprise," said defence Minister Harriett Baldwin.

"Their Herculean efforts showcase our great British talent and saw HMS Queen Elizabeth complete her 2017 sea trials with flying colours as she prepares to project our interests right across the world."

More than 10,000 people were involved in construction of the aircraft carriers, including more than 800 apprentices.

The Queen Elizabeth, which took eight years to build, will be able to operate with a crew of 1,000 and 40 aircraft once in full service. It underwent sea trials after setting sale from Fife, where it was built, in June, and in August it sailed into its home port of Portsmouth for the first time.

Next year, the UK's F-35B Lightning II stealth jets (the most advanced warplane in the world), will start flight trials from the ship, which is set to be fully deployable anywhere in the world by 2021.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth in all her glory

