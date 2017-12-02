Joe Hall

This weekend's Hero World Challenge winner will receive a larger portion of the tournament's prize money pool than most champions of PGA Tour events are afforded.

Tiger Woods' invitational-only tournament features 18 of the world's best-ranked players duking it out for a winner's prize of $1m (£740,000).

Should Woods win the prize himself, he will take back the mantle from tennis king Roger Federer as sport's highest prize-money earning player.

The tournament itself only has a total prize money pool of $3.5m, meaning this weekend's winner will take home 29 per cent of the total funds on offer.

At a standard 70-man PGA Tour event, winners are rewarded with 18 per cent of the tournament's prize money fund which would be $630,000 from a $3.5m pool.

Woods has chosen the tournament organised by his TGR Live company as the venue for his first competitive golf outing for nine months.

The former world No1 has won the Hero World Challenge five times before and, heading into the final day at this year's event at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, is contending to complete the perfect comeback by winning for a sixth time.

Woods has undergone multiple back operations in recent years and after he was arrested earlier this year for being under the influence of drugs or alcohol before being sentenced to a year of probation, many doubted whether the 14-time major winner would ever return to golf.

The American, ranked 1,199th in the world, is playing in just his 20th tournament since undergoing the first of his four back surgeries in 2014.

Previous comebacks have flattered to deceive, but after day two in the Bahamas, Woods was tied fifth at seven under - just five strokes off leader Charley Hoffman.

Golfing gold - Tiger Woods' career earnings

Sixth title or no sixth title, the Hero World Challenge is hardly going to make much impact on Woods' bank balance.

Despite his recent barren years, the 41-year-old has received more prize money than any other golfer in history with total career earnings of $110.1m (£81.7m).

Player Career PGA Tour prize money earnings Tiger Woods $110.1m Phil Mickelson $84m Vijay Singh $70.8m Jim Furyk $67.7m Ernie Els $48.9m Dustin Johnson $48.4m Sergio Garcia $47.2m Adam Scott $47m Davis Love III $44.6m Steve Stricker $43.4m

According to analysis from noobnorm, that means on average a single shot has been worth $1,282 to Woods throughout his career.

If Woods does win the Hero World Challenge, he will boost his career haul to $111.1m and leapfrog Federer at the summit of sport's highest-earning leaderboard.

Federer was named ahead of Woods after a renaissance year in which he hoovered up cash by winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles.