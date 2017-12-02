Saturday 2 December 2017 11:43am

Government urges Britons to "shop small" on Small Business Saturday

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Prime Minister Theresa May Visits A Local Butchers Shop In Her Constituency Of Maidenhead
Ministers visited their favourite small businesses today (Source: Getty)

The government has urged shoppers to support the UK's 5.7m small businesses - the so-called backbone of the British economy - for the fifth annual Small Business Saturday.

Since 2010, the number of small businesses in the UK has increased by more than 1.2m, and the latest figures from the government show these firms are responsible for 48 per cent of private sector employment and contribute £1.4 trillion to the economy.

Small business minister Margot James today said the government was "completely behind" these firms, but recent economic uncertainty caused by the UK's decision to leave the European Union has hit small businesses.

They are also coming under the increasing pressure of squeezed incomes and unsteady consumer confidence.

Last year, more than £700m was spent on Small Business Saturday, a campaign designed to encourage local shopping. This year, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) was hoping to top that figure.

In a video posted on Twitter, FSB national chairman Mike Cherry said: "Let's get behind them this year, not just our retail businesses but all small businesses, to see if we can improve on that figure as we know over 60 per cent of all local spend stays local, supporting communities and local economies."

Government ministers were out and about supporting their favourite local businesses...

