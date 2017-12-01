Nish Tej

With a strong reputation in Europe, Bucherer Fine Jewellery is expanding its presence to London and in a first step will be opening a pop-up store at world famous department store Selfridges. The pop-up will be followed by the brand’s first Bucherer Fine Jewellery Boutique in Selfridges’ Wonder Room.

Bucherer’s UK expansion began in March 2017 with the acquisition of The Watch Gallery and its six central London stores. The boutiques were then rebranded and have operated under the Bucherer 1888 brand since October 2017.

The pop-up gives clients the chance to experience and interact with the brand and products within inspiring and relaxed surroundings. Alongside selected items of jewellery in the sales area, Bucherer Fine Jewellery will also provide an insight into the art of hand-producing exquisite pieces as practised by the House of Bucherer in its workshops since 1888. The boutique also features a demonstration of Bucherer Fine Jewellery artisans working with diamonds and sharing their expertise. Additionally, the pop-up houses a private lounge where clients will have the chance to design their own jewellery.

As we close in upon a certain gift-heavy holiday, a trip to Bucherer Fine Jewellery at Selfridges might be particularly well advised this weekend.

@buchererfinejewellery