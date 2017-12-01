Joe Hall

England have been drawn in the same group as Belgium, Tunisia and Panama at next year's World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's men will get their campaign underway against the North Africans in their opening game of Group G, a Friday night fixture in Volgograd on 18 June.

That will be followed up by a meeting with World Cup debutants Panama on 24 June in Nizhny Novgorod.

The sternest test comes against Belgium, managed by former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, in the final fixture of the group. The two European heavyweights will play each other in Kaliningrad on 28 June, a venue far closer to their St Petersburg base than many others.

Here's what the rest of the draw looks like:

Group G:

Belgium

England

Tunisia

Panama

Group A:

Russia

Uruguay

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

Group B:

Portugal

Spain

Iran

Morocco

Group C:

France

Peru

Denmark

Australia

Group D:

Argentina

Croatia

Iceland

Nigeria

Group E:

Brazil

Switzerland

Costa Rica

Serbia

Group F:

Germany

Mexico

Sweden

South Korea

Group H:

Poland

Colombia

Senegal

Japan

Here's how the teams were seeded ahead of the draw:

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Russia Spain Denmark Serbia Germany Peru Iceland Nigeria Brazil Switzerland Costa Rica Australia Portugal England Sweden Japan Argentina Colombia Tunisia Morocco Belgium Mexico Egypt Panama Poland Uruguay Senegal South Korea France Croatia Iran Saudi Arabia

Could it have been worse for England?

Most certainly. Germany, Brazil or France were all possibilities from Pot 1. Belgium's squad is packed full of Premier League stars such as Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, yet they have a problem that will be familiar to most England fans; the Belgian golden generation has failed to perform beyond the sum of their parts at major tournaments in recent years.

Meanwhile, Panama and Tunisia are as easy draws as England could have hoped for from Pots 4 and 3 respectively.

Which one is the "group of death"?

With teams seeded based on ranking rather than location as in previous, the chances for a real "group of death" are much diminished.

Nevertheless, Argentina, Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria looks very well matched and even with Lionel Messi will not be easy for an Argentina side that laboured in qualifying.

Portugal's opening match against Iberian rivals Spain in Group B is arguably the draw of the round.

Who will England play in the next round should they get through?

Either Asia's most successful team Japan, Robert Lewandowski's Poland or South Americans Colombia.