GMB union calls for "serious" talks with AA over its £2.7bn debt pile

The GMB union is seeking talks with the new management at AA, Britain's biggest breakdown recovery firm, on how to protect the business from its looming £2.7bn debt pile.

Paul Grafton, GMB regional organiser, said: "GMB members working for the AA are seriously worried about the scale of debts and the cost of financing them and how this is impacting on their day to day lives.

This week, the firm announced it would sell its home emergency services policy book to Homeserve, and GMB said it "[considers] that this sale and possible future sales of businesses by AA is linked to this squeeze imposed by the debt burden".

​"GMB want serious talks with the new management about how to protect members and the business from this squeeze," Grafton said.

The company in September appointed Simon Breakwell as its new chief executive after it fired executive chairman Bob Mackenzie for gross misconduct.

An AA spokesperson told Reuters the IDU was the AA’s recognised union, not GMB.

