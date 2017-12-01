Joe Hall

The Football Association (FA) has asked Pep Guardiola to explain why he harangued Southampton winger Nathan Redmond after Manchester City's victory on Wednesday night.

Guardiola gave Redmond an animated talking to on the pitch at Etihad Stadium moments after Saints had conceded a 96th minute winner to City.

Despite gesticulating wildly at Redmond, the Spanish coach told reporters he was only complimenting the English winger's ability.

But the FA are now looking into whether Guardiola, who has until Monday to provide an explanation, broke any rules.

Read more: Raheem Sterling's quantum leap - Why Manchester City man's superhero season should encourage Dele Alli and Marcus Rashford

"[I told him] how good a player he is," said Guardiola after the match.

"Last season he destroyed us here. I didn't know him last season, I realised how good he is. Southampton have some super-talented players, Redmond is so good one versus one.

"But they didn't want to play, they were time wasting from the ninth minute. I just wanted them to play. Today he could not attack because they defend all the time, but that is what it is."

Redmond seemed to confirm Guardiola's account in a social media post in which he described the City boss as "very complimentary".

The 23-year-old barely reacted at the time and covered his mouth while appearing to reply.

"Yes he was very passionate, intense and aggressive but he was only very complimentary and positive to me," said Redmond.

"He commented on my qualities as a young English player and how he wanted me to attack his team more during the game in a similar way to last season.

"I told him I was doing what my manager had asked me to do in the game. That's it. Nothing more, nothing less.

"Nothing negative or offensive was said towards me from Pep and that's what makes him one of the best managers in world football."