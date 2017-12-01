Thousands of Morrisons staff set for payout over data leak

Caitlin Morrison

Thousands of Morrisons staff are to be awarded compensation over a data breach that occurred when a disgruntled former employee posted their details online.

The High Court found that the supermarket was responsible for the leaking of employees' personal information, with a second trial be held to determine the amount Morrisons must pay in damages.

However, Morrisons is planning to appeal today's judgment.

"A former employee of Morrisons used his position to steal data about our colleagues and then place it on the internet and he’s been found guilty for his crimes," a spokesperson for the supermarket said.

"The judge found that Morrisons was not at fault in the way it protected colleagues’ data but he did find that the law holds us responsible for the actions of that former employee, whose criminal actions were targeted at the company and our colleagues. Morrisons worked to get the data taken down quickly, provide protection for those colleagues and reassure them that they would not be financially disadvantaged. In fact, we are not aware that anybody suffered any direct financial loss.

"The judge said he was troubled that the crimes were aimed at Morrisons, an innocent party, and yet the court itself was becoming an accessory in furthering the aim of the crimes, to harm the company. We believe we should not be held responsible so we will be appealing this judgement."

Former Morrisons auditor Andrew Skelton was jailed for eight years in 2015 for fraud after leaking details of almost 100,000 staff because of a “personal grievance” against the company, according to reports from his original sentencing.

Nick McAleenan, a partner and data privacy law specialist at JMW Solicitors, who represented the 5,518 claimants, hailed it as a landmark case.

He said: "We welcome the judgment and believe that it is a landmark decision, being the first data leak class action in the UK. Every day, we entrust information about ourselves to businesses and organisations. We expect them to take responsibility when our information is not kept safe and secure.

"The consequences of this data leak were serious. It created significant worry, stress and inconvenience for my clients. Data breaches are not a trivial or inconsequential matter. They have real victims. At its heart, the law is not about protecting data or information – it is about protecting people."