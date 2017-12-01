Tesla switches on the world's biggest battery

Courtney Goldsmith

Elon Musk's Tesla turned on its huge lithium ion battery in Australia today.

The 100-megawatt (MW) battery, which is the world's largest, was built by Tesla in rural South Australia after Musk wagered a bet that he could built it in 100 days or the state would receive it for free.

Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2017

“South Australia is now leading the world in dispatchable renewable energy,” state premier Jay Weatherill said at the official launch at the 99-turbine Hornsdale wind farm, which is owned by France's Neoen.

Tesla's battery is now delivering power to Australia's national electricity grid.

"This is a landmark event and means that for the first time, clean and affordable wind energy can be dispatched to the grid 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, whether the wind is blowing or not, improving system reliability," the government said in a statement.

South Australia is now leading the world in dispatchable renewable energy, delivered to homes and businesses 24/7. The world’s biggest lithium ion battery. History in the making. @Tesla #cleanenergy #renewables pic.twitter.com/QCDfr1gob4 — Jay Weatherill (@JayWeatherill) December 1, 2017

"Having a dispatchable supply of renewable energy also means that Neoen now has the opportunity to sign competitive long term contracts with medium-sized business directly."

Over the past year and a half, South Australia has been hit by a series of blackouts.

Although the country still relies on fossil fuels for two-thirds of its electricity, wind energy is a large contributor in South Australia.

Congratulations to the Tesla crew and South Australian authorities who worked so hard to get this manufactured and installed in record time! https://t.co/M2zKXlIVn3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2017

The battery is said to be capable of powering 30,000 homes, said Yuen Low, an analyst at Shore Capital.

"[South Australia] will pay up to A$50m in subsidies to Neoen and Tesla over the next ten years in exchange for the state having access to 70 per cent of the battery’s capacity.

"The state government intends to use said capacity to meet reserve shortfalls during periods of peak demand (as the case yesterday, when 59MW was provided to the SA grid) and to provide stabilisation services (frequency control). For context, 100MW is roughly the size of an electricity shortfall suffered in February 2017," Low said.

