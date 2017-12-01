Lucy White

Games Workshop, the creator of tabletop game Warhammer, is still the king of the FTSE All-Share as it today released another trading update boasting of strong sales and profit growth.

In preliminary half-year estimates, the business said sales stood at £109m and operating profit was at £38m. The news follows hot on the heels of an October trading update which said sales and profits "continue to be well above the same period in the prior year".

Read more: Games Workshop shares shoot up after blowing away any uncertainty about delivering an amazing year

The Nottingham-based business is the best-performing FTSE stock of this year, and is currently trading at almost 200 per cent of its value at the beginning of the year.

"Over the first half we have seen sales and profit growth in all channels in constant currency terms with the momentum continuing throughout period," the company said in a statement.

Back in October, analysts at Peel Hunt said the sales trend "continues to be ahead of expectations". The broker said it would expect the business to step-up investment to support growth, but still increased its dividend forecast from 100p to 120p.

Peel Hunt gave the business a target price of 2,400p per share. Shares rose 6.18 per cent in early trading to 2,079p.

Read more: Games Workshop shares leap 10 per cent as dividend announced