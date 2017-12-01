Mark Kleinman

How appropriate: Jan du Plessis, the new chairman of BT Group, is learning what it feels like to be kept on hold for an eternity.

It’s at Rio Tinto, the miner, though, rather than the former state monopoly telco that du Plessis faces an interminable delay.

His retirement as Rio’s chairman, expected months ago, will be delayed until well into next year after leading investors blocked the appointment of Sir Mick Davis as his successor.

Shareholders frequently raise concerns about the recruitment of non-executive chairs who lack relevant industry experience.

In Rio’s case, it was the opposite: a more horny-handed mining veteran than Davis would be hard to find.

Some investors remain scarred by their experience of the end of the Conservative party chief executive’s tenure running Xstrata, when hundreds of millions of pounds in retention payments were earmarked for senior managers to smooth its merger with Glencore.

The plan was ditched, but the City’s bitterness endures.

In a letter sent to Rio last week by the Investor Forum, a copy of which I’ve seen, institutions holding roughly 20 per cent of the miner’s shares told it that Davis’s appointment would be unacceptable.

Read more: Rio Tinto scraps plans to appoint Tory chief Davis

The Xstrata bonus awards were not explicitly mentioned, but the 13 investors on whose behalf the letter was sent refers to “high personal integrity” as one of three shareholder priorities which “would not be satisfied by the referenced candidate”.

The other key criteria: “a track record of successful, capital allocation decisions (not necessarily in the mining sector), with the experience to hold management to account”; and “experience in the jurisdictions in which Rio Tinto operates”.

Here, their concerns are hard to fathom.

True, Davis’s track record leans towards an activity that’s out of fashion among mining shareholders: dealmaking.

But presentations made by Goldman Sachs to investors in his ill-fated vehicle, X2 Resources, illustrate the scale of the value he helped to create at Xstrata.

Regardless, the strength of feeling among Rio’s investors – some of whom were planning to vote against the re-election of nominations committee members if Davis’s appointment had proceeded – meant it had little choice but to go back to the drawing board.

That leaves the question as to whom the company, under pressure from regulators on both sides of the Atlantic, turns now.

One assumes that if any of the credible candidates on its board was keen on the chairmanship, they would have put their hand in the air by now.

A City grandee with no experience of mining looks like the tired, but obvious, answer.

Go Compare this, ZPG

Price comparison sites make a virtue of their transparency with consumers, but they aren’t always so forthcoming with investors.

A marriage between ZPG, the owner of Zoopla, and GoCompare, looks unlikely after they were unable to agree a takeover price for the latter.

Read more: GoCompare shuts down Zoopla's "highly opportunistic" takeover bid

What their stock exchange announcements neglected to mention was that ZPG had privately indicated a willingness to pay 115p-a-share for its rival – an improvement on 110p-a-share, but not sufficient to get GoCompare to the table.

The talks are off for now, but I understand that GoCompare’s board and some leading investors would happily engage if Alex Chesterman, ZPG’s founder, could be persuaded to offer 130p-a-share next year.

M&S a fashion victim

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall at a recent meeting of Lazard’s senior advisers.

One, Archie Norman, had just days earlier seen the market value of Marks & Spencer, which he chairs, overtaken for the first time by that of Asos, the online fashion retailer chaired by another Lazard grandee, Brian McBride.

Read more: M&S’s Paddington advert gets off to a flying start

It feels like an irreversible shift in momentum. Sorry, Archie.