Fortnum & Mason's sales rise fuelled by domestic demand

Helen Cahill

Fortnum & Mason unveiled its fifth year of double-digit sales growth this morning, saying that its success was largely driven by domestic customers.

Fortnum’s sales grew by 14 per cent, to £113m, for the year ended 31 July. Online sales rose by 17 per cent.

Profit before tax came in at £7.6m, up 24 per cent year-on-year.

Ewan Venters, chief executive of Fortnum’s, said that eight per cent of the sales rise was due to domestic shoppers.

The fall in sterling over the past year has fuelled sales of luxury items in the West End, however, Venters said domestic demand was still the driving force behind Fortnum’s.

The luxury department store is also confident of strong sales throughout Christmas, despite rising inflation squeezing household budgets.

Venters said it was a “sign of the times” that shoppers were keen to have a good Christmas, despite wider uncertainties over the UK economy. Fortnum’s is already ahead of last year in terms of sales, he said.

The devaluation of sterling has also been a major cost for many retailers; however, 82 per cent of Fortnum’s turnover comes from products manufactured in the UK.

Venters said this had shielded the business to some extent. Costs have been rising for some of Fortnum’s suppliers, and the department store has been increasing prices, and absorbing costs, to handle inflationary pressures.

Based in the heart of the West End, Fortnum’s was one of several businesses to face a dramatic increase in business rates when the government re-evaluated the commercial property tax.

Fortnum’s was saddled with a 57 per cent rise in its business rates bill, Venters said. He said it was unfair that high street stores were burdened with far higher tax costs than online retailers, many of which are international and do not have large UK corporation tax bills.

“We don’t seem to have a government that recognises that we need more of a level playing field,” he said.

