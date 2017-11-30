Rebecca Smith

Not content with rolling out the £10 T-Charge on older, more polluting vehicles in October, Sadiq Khan is now pressing ahead with plans to toughen up the capital's ultra low emission zone (ULEZ).

He said the extension of the zone could affect 100,000 cars a day, 35,000 vans, and 3,000 lorries.

The ULEZ is an area within which most vehicles will need to meet exhaust emission standards or pay a daily charge to travel.

It will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, within the same area as the current congestion charge zone, and comes into force on 8 April 2019. The ULEZ standards are on top of the congestion charge and low emission zone requirements, and will replace the T-Charge, covering the same central area.

Transport for London is now consulting on two proposals to help improve London's air quality, that will make the zone stricter still, with the mayor planning for the ULEZ standards to apply London-wide for buses, coaches and lorries from October 2020, and for cars, vans and motorbikes up to the North and South Circular roads by October 2021.

TfL is consulting on: Toughening up the standards of the existing low emission zone from 2020, so they affect heavy vehicles (buses, coaches and HGVs) London-wide

Expanding the ULEZ for light vehicles (cars, vans and motorcycles, but not taxis) from central London to inner London up to, but not including, the North and South Circular roads in 2021, so that all vehicles in the areas are subject to emissions standards

The capital currently operates a London-wide low emission zone which affects heavy vehicles - they have to meet European emission standards or face a daily charge of £200.

With the proposed expansion of the ultra low emission zone from 25 October 2021, if light vehicles don't mean European emission standards, they will need to pay a daily charge of £12.50 to drive in the zone, on top of any applicable congestion charge.

Khan said: "I am determined to take the bold action needed to protect the public from London’s poisonous, deadly air."

Here's the proposed extension of the ULEZ:

(Click or tap for bigger version.)

Liberal Democrat London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon said: "The mayor is right to move closer to a comprehensive and expanded ultra low emission zone. However, while these proposals are right we should not for one moment pretend that the mayor is doing everything in his powers to tackle London’s toxic air."

Pidgeon said Khan still backed "an expensive Silvertown road tunnel, which will significantly increase road traffic and air pollution", and was behind "his own derisory target" on rapid charging points to help support taxis switching to electric.

