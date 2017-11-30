Frank Dalleres

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admits his team are enduring “a bad period” but has rejected suggestions that their current malaise has plunged him into his most difficult spell at Spurs.

Defeat at Leicester on Tuesday was Tottenham’s third in five Premier League games – a slump that has seen last year’s runners-up fall to seventh in the table, behind Burnley. Pochettino argues that European achievements have offset their domestic struggles.

“We finished first in the Champions League group, beating Real Madrid, which was historic for the club,” he said.

“It’s a long way to the end of the season. It’s true that in the last few games we struggled a little bit to get a good result but it’s normal for every team to struggle in the 10 months of competition.

“Now I am calm. My responsibility is to change the dynamic with the players, accept everything that people say, the same as when you praise us when we beat Liverpool or Real Madrid in big games.

“I trust the players, the players trust in the club and us in the job we are doing. It’s a bad period but we need to work hard to change the dynamic.”

Tottenham travel to Watford on Saturday seeking to avoid a fourth consecutive away defeat in the league.

Their loss of form has followed the publication of a book by Pochettino, which renders his work in unusually frank detail, but the Argentinian insists that it is not the root of their decline.

“I think my relationship with them [the players] is so strong and to find excuses about the book is wrong,” he added.

“It’s a great opportunity to get a better idea that it’s not only about playing football. When you are clear with everyone, the problem doesn’t exist. The problem is when you lie. When you lie inside and you want to show that you are different.

“I am here how I am inside, and all that has appeared in this book the players know better than me. There is nothing to hide. And we won a lot of games when the book appeared.”

