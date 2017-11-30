Jasper Jolly

Investors in the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group will decide the fate of its chairman, Donald Brydon, in a meeting on 19 December, in a bitter row with an activist hedge fund which has already forced the early resignation of chief executive Xavier Rolet.

In a circular sent to shareholders this evening, the LSE said: "Donald Brydon is the right person to lead the board."

The meeting was requisitioned by hedge fund manager Sir Chris Hohn after he became dissatisfied with the retirement of Rolet, who presided over a sixfold increase in the firm's share price during his eight and a half years at the helm.

Hohn has called a vote on the dismissal of Brydon from the board, although he withdrew a vote on extending Rolet's contract after the former chief executive made it clear he would not remain at the firm.

Rolet was due to retire at the end of 2018, but left the company with immediate effect on Tuesday after comments from Bank of England governor Mark Carney, who said he was "mystified" by the dispute.

