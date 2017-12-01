Today's City Moves cover health, banking and insurance. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Vectura Group

Vectura Group, an industry leading device and formulation business for inhaled airways products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Juliet Thompson as an independent non-executive director of the company with effect from today. Upon appointment, Juliet will also become a member of the audit committee. Juliet has spent approximately 20 years working as an investment banker and strategic advisor to healthcare companies in Europe. She has a strong track record of advising companies on corporate strategy across numerous transactions. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ACA) and holds a BSc degree in economics from the University of Bristol. Her experience includes senior roles (managing director, head of corporate finance and partner) at Stifel Financial Corp, Nomura Code Securities and WestLB Panmure. She also worked at ICI, Deloitte and Touche and HM Treasury. She is currently a non-executive director of Nexstim, a Nasdaq-listed Finnish medical technology company, Novacyt, a French-based company whose shares are admitted to trade on Aim, and GI Dynamics, a US headquartered, Australian stock exchange-listed firm.

Barclays

Barclays and Barclays Bank has appointed Mike Turner (CBE) as a non-executive director of Barclays. He will take up his appointment on 1 January 2018. Mike has extensive board-level experience. He is currently chairman of the boards of GKN and Babcock International Group, and until recently served as a non-executive director of Lazard (2006 to 2017). Mike has also had a long and successful executive career at BAE Systems where he was CEO between 2002 and 2008. Prior to this he held various commercial, marketing and general management positions at BAE and its predecessor companies. Mike is a member of the UK government’s Apprenticeship Ambassadors Network.

Legal & General

Legal & General, general insurance has announced the appointment of Tim Grieveson to the general insurance leadership team as IT and change director. Tim will be responsible for developing and transforming Legal & General’s general insurance divisions information technology and change function as well as response to regulatory changes. Tim joins Legal & General from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he was chief cyber and security strategist. With 21 years of experience in IT strategy and security, Tim has been on the senior team of firms including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, G4S Risk Management, Constellium & British Telecom. Tim is the third senior digital appointment to the team this year.

