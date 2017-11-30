On the Beach’s shares take flight on double-digit sales growth

Helen Cahill

On the Beach’s share price rose by more than 10 per cent today after the travel firm unveiled double-digit sales and profit growth.

The figures

For the year ended 30 September, group revenue climbed 17.2 per cent, up from £71.3m to £83.6m. Profit before tax jumped 24.9 per cent, rising from £16.9m to £21.1m.

At time of writing, On the Beach's share price was up 10.5 per cent to 441p.

Why it's interesting

The business said its success was down to its flexible business model.

The firm also completed its first major acquisition this year, taking over online travel agent Sunshine for £12m.

On the Beach said the takeover will provide efficiencies in its online marketing, reducing its spend as a percentage of revenue from 45 per cent to 41 per cent.

What On the Beach said

Simon Cooper, chief executive of On the Beach, said: “We remain confident in the resilience and flexibility of our business model to capitalise on any structural changes in the market.”

"On the Beach continues to successfully build a leading position as more consumers discover the ease of use and wide choice of beach holidays that our platforms offer."