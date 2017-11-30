Next concession in store for Tesco in bid to use extra space

Helen Cahill

Tesco has signed a deal to trial a Next clothing concession in one of its supermarkets.

Several of the ‘Big Four’ grocers are housing different high-street brands within their larger stores as the switch to online and more convenience food shopping reduces demand for large supermarkets.

Since taking over Home Retail Group for £1.4bn in 2016, Sainsbury’s has launched Habitat concessions in large stores. The supermarket has also been rolling-out Argos concessions.

Next will take 4,300 square feet of space in the Tesco Extra store in Surrey Quays. The move comes after Tesco struck similar third-party deals with Dixons Carphone, Holland and Barrett, and Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group.

Habitat opened four more concessions in Sainsbury's in recent months after a trial of six "mini-stores" throughout the UK.