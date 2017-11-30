Thursday 30 November 2017 11:12am

It's snowing in the City as temperatures plummet

 
Caitlin Morrison
BRITAIN-WEATHER-SNOW
Snow has arrived in the City of London (Source: Getty)

Snow has arrived in the City, as temperatures plunged, hitting two degrees according to the Met Office.

The first cold snap of the winter has well and truly arrived, and City workers have been greeted with snowfall this morning.

Twitter users posted photos and videos of the exciting change in the weather - though you might have to squint to make out the snow:

