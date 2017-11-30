It's snowing in the City as temperatures plummet

Caitlin Morrison

Snow has arrived in the City, as temperatures plunged, hitting two degrees according to the Met Office.

The first cold snap of the winter has well and truly arrived, and City workers have been greeted with snowfall this morning.

Twitter users posted photos and videos of the exciting change in the weather - though you might have to squint to make out the snow:

There’s snow in London! This makes Team YADA even happier ahead of this evening! #londonsnow #YADAxCALMER pic.twitter.com/4y3DLPVuke — YADA Events (@yada_events) November 30, 2017