Caitlin Morrison

The head of UberEats' European operation has quit.

Jambu Palaniappan, UberEats' regional general manager for markets including the UK, has resigned to join a venture capital firm, Sky News has reported.

Palaniappan has been at Uber for more than five years, and led the expansion of the company's food delivery service in the UK. Sources said he is set to leave the company at the end of January 2018.

In a memo sent to UberEats staff this morning, Palaniappan said: "When I joined this company in 2012, Uber was just a small start-up with 75 employees focused primarily on the US.

"While I learned so much about how dynamic and unique cities and countries around the world are, I also learned that technology can be a powerful equaliser, bringing mobility opportunities and economic empowerment from Johannesburg to Cairo to Lahore, and magical food deliver experiences from London to Warsaw and beyond."

Uber is currently facing problems with its London operation, and is appealing a decision by TfL not to renew its licence in the capital.

Uber has been contacted for comment.