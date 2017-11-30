Rush hour delays affecting the entire Southern rail network

Caitlin Morrison

National Rail has warned of delays across the entire Southern rail network this morning.

A points failure at a maintenance depot near Selhurst prevented a number of trains from leaving the depot to begin operations for that day.

Engineers had repaired the points by 6.10am, and are now working to get trains out of the depot and into service as soon as they can.

"This late start is leading to a number of cancellations and alterations to services this morning. Some trains may also be delayed by up to 20 minutes," National Rail said.

Meanwhile, there are delays on London Overground services due to an electricity supply failure between Highbury & Islington and New Cross Gate earlier today.

Although the issue has been resolved, trains Between New Cross/Clapham Junction and Dalston Junction and between Crystal Palace/West Croydon and Highbury & Islington may be amended, cancelled or delayed by up to 10 minutes.