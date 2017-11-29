Frank Dalleres

Chelsea 1, Swansea City 0

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte apologised after he was sent to the stands during the first half of his team’s narrow Premier League win over struggling Swansea.

Conte was dismissed just before the interval for bellowing in the face of fourth official Lee Mason but the Blues kept their composure to take the three points through Antonio Rudiger’s 55th-minute header.

“After the game I think it’s right to apologise for what happened during the game,” said Conte, whose side remain third, 11 points behind Manchester City.

“I saw Swansea was wasting time. I said this a few times to the fourth official but I didn’t see something had changed and I was frustrated for this situation.

“But I repeat the fault was mine not the fourth official’s. I was frustrated.”

Swansea remain 19th, above Crystal Palace only on goal difference, and have now gone four games without scoring.

Marcos Alonso went close and Alvaro Morata tested Lukasz Fabianski in the first half but it took a ricochet to help Chelsea break the deadlock.

N’Golo Kante’s shot from the edge of the box was diverted by Wilfried Bony and defender Rudiger reacted quickest to nod in from close range.