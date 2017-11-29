Frank Dalleres

Arsenal hit four goals in 20 second-half minutes as they thrashed Huddersfield 5-0 at Emirates Stadium to hold on to fourth place in the Premier League.

Substitute Olivier Giroud scored twice after coming on at half-time, either side of strikes from forward Alexis Sanchez and fit-again playmaker Mesut Ozil.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette had opened the scoring in the third minute as Arsenal enjoyed their biggest league win since February 2015 and warmed up for Saturday’s visit of second-placed Manchester United.

In-form Mohamed Salah climbed off the bench and scored twice as Liverpool beat Stoke 3-0 to stay fifth, two points behind the Gunners.

Forward Sadio Mane fired the Reds in front in the 17th minute but the visitors endured nervy moments, notably when goalkeeper Simon Mignolet escaped with a booking for scything down Stoke’s Mame Biram Diouf, before substitute Salah took his tally for the season to 17 goals with a late double.

Burnley climbed to sixth with a 2-1 win at Bournemouth secured by goals in each half from Chris Wood and Robbie Brady.

Josh King pulled one back for the Cherries 11 minutes from time but Burnley held firm to record a fourth victory from their last five matches.