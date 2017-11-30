Melissa York

Modern ski chalets are more like Bond lairs than rustic cabins. We grab our skis and take a tour of the best ones on the market.

Cristal de Jade, Chamonix

Described as “simple and contemporary” by selling agent MGM Properties, this chalet is one for those who appreciate modern furnishings and fantastic views. Two huge balconies afford vistas of Mont Blanc, Le Brevent and Chamonix Town from this four bedroom duplex penthouse. It’s the crowning jewel atop Cristal de Jade, a new development with impressive family-friendly facilities, such as a swimming pool, children’s paddling pool, sauna, steam room, hammam, whirlpools and fully-equipped gym. The owner of this 224sqm apartment will also have exclusive access to their own cellar storage facility, private ski locker and two underground parking spaces. And, if paid for outright, the buyer can claim €500,000 back in VAT. The agent rents out the property for the weeks it’s not in use, with the owners receiving 60 per cent of the rental income.

On sale for €3m with MGM Properties. Call 0207 494 0706 or visit mgmfrenchproperties.com



Le Levancher, Chamonix

The exclusive hamlet of Lavancher is a short drive from the Grands Montets ski area, leading into forest trails and mountain bike paths. This new build chalet has been built using sustainable technologies largely absent in the Chamonix Valley, making it extremely energy efficient, based on a geothermal heating system and the latest thermal insulations. Views are maximised through the unique cross-shaped architecture, so each room has multiple aspects from which to enjoy the scenery.

It’s extremely private, laid out on a plot of 2,131sqm, over three floors, plus a sub-basement level. With six bedrooms and five bathrooms, there’s plenty of room for guests. At ground level, there’s a garage for parking leading through to a ski/boot room, cinema room, gymnasium, spa with sauna, steam room and rainforest shower as well as a fitted children’s bunk room. All fixtures, fittings and furniture are included in the price.

On the market for €6.3m with Knight Frank. Call 020 7861 1727 or visit roddy.aris@knightfrank.com

Chalet Quezac, Geneva

Set on a majestic mountainside away from the main village of Tignes le Brevieres, this property comes with its own helipad for those in need of a quick getaway. A swimming pool and fitness studio was added this summer, adding to the 750sqm property with seven individually designed bedroom suites. It’s also stuffed to the rafters with modern artworks and striking sculpture. Pieces include a rare portrait of Tiger Woods painted upside down, and three sculptures by Jorg Dubin. There’s also a custom-made motorbike with a V8 Maserati engine worth over €500,000.

On sale for €7.8m with Free Spirit Alpine. Call 01244 351 011 or visit freespiritalpine.com

Chalet Husky, Val d’isere

Set over two floors, this newly built chalet offers entertaining space unlike anything else you’re likely to see in the Alps. It’s been designed by Jean-Charles Covarel, a household name in Val d’Isere. He also designed a chalet for French ski champion Jean Claude Killy, after whom the Espace Killy piste is named, and he’s heading up Le Coin de Val, a £170m redevelopment project for the area. This chalet, on the other hand, needs no such revamp. As well as the obvious skiing activities, this holiday home has a 4.5m indoor climbing wall/rockface, swimming pool and an atrium garden to stroll around. A glass bridge connects the feature fireplace to the “Espace” bar area. Seven ensuite bedrooms, two large terraces, underground parking, treatment rooms, a jacuzzi and a hammam complete the property, spread over 609sqm of living space.

On sale for €9m with Athena Advisers. Call 0207 4714 500 or visit athenaadvisers.com

Chalet, Megeve

You won’t have far to go to hit the powder, as this relatively new chalet is close to the slopes of La Princesse. Return home after a long day of skiing, and the area is quiet and residential. It’s also for sale fully furnished, so there’s no time-consuming interior design keeping you from exploring the French Alps. Spread over four levels, it’s ideal for guests to stay, with four ensuite bedrooms, a sauna, jacuzzi, home cinema room and cosy fireplace to snuggle up to. Park up in the garage, and admire the views from either the balcony or terrace.

On the market for £3.2m with John Taylor. Call +33 4 50 54 71 06 or visit john-taylor.com

Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

This enormous, five bedroom, 870sqm chalet is near the famous promenade of Cortina in Belluno, with views over the Dolomites. It differs from your rustic cabin in that it’s crammed full of high tech wellness facilities. This is something buyers in the luxury sector increasingly demand, according to agent Sotheby’s International Realty, with this home certainly delivering on that front. Soothe your aching muscles after a long day skiiing by dipping into a spa with two swimming pools, a sauna, massage and relaxation area and a fitness area with two dressing rooms. There’s also a sound-proofed, ergonomically-designed home cinema and a wet bar for enjoying spirits, wines and cigars once off the slopes.

On the market for €16m with Sotheby’s International Realty. Call +39 06 7925 8888 or visit sothebysrealty.com