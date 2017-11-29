Cousins to rule over Cowboys

Steve Baumohl

RedZone Sports’ Steve Baumohl with his best bets for this week’s NFL action

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys

Friday 1.25am

This is more or less an elimination game for both of these teams. They are out of the divisional race and can realistically only hope to grab a wildcard spot.

I have admired the heart the Redskins have shown these last few weeks. They have a number of injuries yet they have gone toe-to-toe with Minnesota, New Orleans and outplayed the Giants last week.

A few promising performers have also emerged in the form of Samaje Perine and Jamison Crowder, and if Vernon Davis can start producing in place of the injured Jordan Reed, then I can see Kirk Cousins establishing a good rhythm against the Cowboys.

Dallas will yet again be without Sean Lee, and have allowed nearly 143 rushing yards per game in his absence. The secondary is not playing well either and we could see Cousins pick them apart.

Dak Prescott, however, will have a chance to bounce back here, as Washington won’t be able to match the defensive pressure that the Falcons, Eagles and Chargers were able to produce.

If he is going to, he will need Alfred Morris and Rod Smith to continue their good performances and find a way to succeed against a Redskins run defence ranked a middling 15th in the league.

I think special teams played a huge part in Dallas’ victory in the first meeting and it will be difficult to replicate such luck.

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks

Monday 1.30am

Philadelphia showed us their maturity with a professional performance against the Bears.

I think only injuries and complacency will be able to prevent the Eagles from reaching the Super Bowl, but they need to pass this test first.

Playing a night game in Seattle is probably one of the hardest things to do for an away team. The crowd noise will be amped up and Seattle are playing desperate football.

If there is one weakness in Carson Wentz, then one can look at his away performances. His accuracy and completion rate are lower on the road and he is yet to play in such an intimidating environment as Seattle.

The Seahawks and Russell Wilson, in my opinion, are the toughest in football. They are extremely hard to put away and have been leading or within one score in the 4th quarter 113 times in their last 115 games.

I would not be shocked if Seattle pull off the upset to keep their play-off hopes alive and if you’re going to attack Philly, then it’s through the air.

Wilson has been putting up solid numbers despite a lack of a run game and although the offensive line is a concern, they have been improving week-by-week.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Tuesday 1.30am

At first, this may look like an easy game for the Steelers, who have all but wrapped up the AFC North.

Dig a bit deeper and one will find that this could be closer than the betting suggests.

The loss of Joe Haden to the Pittsburgh secondary has suddenly made them quite vulnerable against the pass and they allowed Brett Hundley to play like Aaron Rodgers in a game they could have easily lost.

Andy Dalton has quietly been performing at a very efficient level lately and he could pose further problems here.

He is managing his offense well, and both his offensive line and running game with Joe Mixon have seen some improvement.

The Steelers have not seen a front seven this stout in several weeks so it will be interesting to see how they handle the increased heat from Geno Atkins and company.

POINTERS

Washington win v Dallas 5/6

Seattle +5 v Philadelphia Evs

Cincinnati +5.5 v Pittsburgh 5/6