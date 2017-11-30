Today's City Moves cover wealth management, risk and compliance, and cyber security. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Brown Shipley

Brown Shipley, experts in wealth planning, investment management and lending, has appointed Andrew Butler-Cassar as head of London office, a newly created role. He will start his new role on 8 January 2018. Andrew has over 20 years of industry experience, including his most recent role as head of private office at Investec Wealth & Investment, a role he has held since 2014. Previous roles include head of corporate development, head of London and senior investment director during 12 years at Williams de Broe, as well as senior relationship manager at Lloyds TSB Private Banking. In his new role, Andrew will focus on the leadership of the London-based client relationship teams, including business development. Andrew will report to Guy Healey and join Brown Shipley’s front office leadership team.

Wilmington

Wilmington, the provider of information, education and networking services in risk and compliance, professional and healthcare knowledge areas, announces the appointment of Richard Amos as chief financial officer designate and to the board with effect from 1 March 2018. Richard will subsequently assume the role of chief financial officer following an orderly handover from Tony Foye, as planned. Richard joins from Plant Impact, an Alternative Investment Market-listed agricultural technology company, where he has been chief financial officer since May 2016. Prior to that, from 2009 to 2015, Richard was group finance director of Anite, a supplier of test and measurement solutions to the international wireless market and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange until its acquisition in August 2015 by Keysight Technologies.

NCC Group

NCC Group, the global cyber security and risk mitigation group, has appointed Adam Palser as chief executive officer. He will join the group tomorrow. Adam was previously the CEO of NSL, the public services provider, which had over 3,000 employees. He joined NSL in 2015 and led the successful transformation and sale of the business for its private equity owner, leaving in March 2017. Before that he held a number of senior roles at Qinetiq between 2003 and 2013, most recently as EMEA business development director. Prior to that, Adam had responsibility for Qinetiq’s cyber, information warfare and professional services businesses. He comes with a wealth of business experience and a track record of success in the professional services B2B and cyber security sectors. Adam has a doctorate in chemistry from Balliol College, Oxford.

