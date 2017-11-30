Rebecca Smith

Heathrow has revealed which airlines using the airport are still yet to clean up their act, with a league table for the noisiest and dirtiest carriers across the third quarter.

Some airlines have flown up the rankings, with Air India now the quietest flying to the London airport from July to September, moving up 41 places since the first league table earlier in the year. Regional airline Flybe has also improved, shifting up from 29th place to 18th.

Kuwait Airways however, was bottom of the list again, with Turkish Airlines' long-haul fleet, and Saudi Arabian Airlines lingering in 48th and 49th out of 50 airlines ranked.

10 cleanest and quietest airlines 10 noisiest and dirtiest airlines 1. Air India 1. Kuwait Airways 2. Qantas Airways 2. Turkish Airlines - long-haul 3. Aer Lingus 3. Saudi Arabian Airlines 4. British Airways - short-haul 4. El Al 5. Scandinavian Airlines System 5. Aeroflot - long-haul 6. Delta Air Lines 6. Turkish Airlines - short-haul 7. Finnair 7. Pakistan International Airlines 8. American Airlines 8. Air China 9. Emirates 9. Middle East Airlines - long-haul 10. Iberia 10. Jet Airways

Heathrow said it has doubled the tariff attached to nitrogen oxide emissions this year, so environmental landing charges for airlines have been ramped up. The noisiest planes will face a trebling in charges to £9,000 per landing.

The airport has also commissioned analysis from the Civil Aviation Authority to assess its noise effects, including new metrics to look at overflight track density diagrams and single mode contours, after requests from local communities.

Heathrow sustainability director Matt Gorman said: "While we mark significant progress today with more airlines changing their operations in response to the Fly Quiet and Green league table, we also know that we need to continue to develop how we communicate on noise.

"This new 'super report' contains a range of new metrics that will better inform the next noise action plan and give our local community a clearer picture of noise patterns around the airport and the opportunities to reduce noise further still.”

The London airport said its noise footprint was falling, with 15 per cent fewer households in the area now impacted by noise.

However, there were still 20,642 noise complaints made to Heathrow over the most recent quarter, made by 1,190 people.

