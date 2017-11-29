Frank Dalleres

Everton have confirmed that former England manager Sam Allardyce is poised to be appointed manager.

Allardyce was due to attend the club’s USM Finch Farm training complex this afternoon in order to complete the formalities of a deal that is reported to be worth £9m over 18 months.

The 63-year-old is expected to attend Everton’s match at home to fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham tonight but with only a watching brief.

Read more: Allardyce reemerges as leading contender for Everton job

Allardyce re-emerged as the leading contender for the job this week after Everton were forced to accept defeat in their attempts to persuade Watford to part with Marco Silva.

He previously held talks with the club’s hierarchy only to announce he had withdrawn because he felt they were hesitating.

The Toffees, who have sunk to 17th in the division, have also been linked with Republic of Ireland coach Martin O’Neill and Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca since sacking Ronald Koeman in October.

Everton’s successful Under-23 coach David Unsworth has been in temporary charge since Koeman’s departure and had some support to be appointed full-time but has won just won and lost five of his seven games at the helm. Unsworth is to take the team for tonight’s match.

Allardyce has been out of management since his surprise decision to quit Crystal Palace at the end of last season, having succeeded in a six-month mission to keep them in the top-flight.

On stepping down from Palace, the former West Ham, Newcastle, Blackburn and Bolton manager indicated that he would be retiring, saying: “This is the right time for me. I have no ambitions to take another job.”

Allardyce’s contract as England manager was terminated in 2016 after one game following an undercover report into his business dealings. He denied wrongdoing and blamed “entrapment”.

He is expected to take his long-standing assistant Sammy Lee, a former Liverpool player, and former Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare, who was part of his England coaching set-up, to Goodison Park.

Read more: Unsworth tells Everton's top brass to end uncertainty