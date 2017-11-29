Frank Dalleres

West Brom chairman John Williams has predicted “an exciting new era” for the club after confirming the appointment of former Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham manager Alan Pardew.

Pardew, who has been out of work since his dismissal by Palace almost a year ago, has signed a two-and-half-year contract and faces his most recent employers in his first match with the struggling Baggies on Saturday.

“We were impressed with what he had to say and what he has to offer and we are looking forward to an exciting new era under his charge,” said Williams.

“Alan brings the experience of more than 300 Premier League games and the kind of dynamic leadership from which our club can benefit.”

The 56-year-old was named Manager of the Year by his peers for leading Newcastle to fifth in the top flight. He masterminded Palace’s best Premier League finish, 10th, in 2014-15, and led them to the FA Cup final 12 months later.

“I’m thrilled with the opportunity Albion have provided and looking forward to getting to work with what I consider to be a talented group of players,” he said.

Pardew replaces Tony Pulis, who was sacked last week after West Brom fell to within one point of the relegation zone.

“The immediate challenge will be to get the results we need to pull ourselves up the table,” he added.

“But I’m aware that while I’m joining one of the great, traditional clubs of English football, it is one determined to go forward in the Premier League. It’s an exciting opportunity to play a part in that ambition.”

