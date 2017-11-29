Lloyds Banking Group announces closure of 49 branches

Caitlin Morrison

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of 49 branches, according to Unite the union.

Unite said this will lead to the loss of 96 jobs.

"Lloyds Banking Group needs to halt this unnecessary bank branch closure program. Local communities are making it clear that the closure of their local branch excludes customers who cannot use digital means to conduct their financial transactions," said Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer.

"Having returned to profitability LBG needs to stop ignoring its corporate social responsibilities. Just over six months ago the bank announced the closure of 100 branches and today another 49 branches. The news today will not be welcomed by staff or the customers left with no access to local banking."

Lloyds has been contacted for comment.

Shares in the bank were up more than three per cent at the time of writing.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.