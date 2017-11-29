Deliveroo may have dinner delivery wrapped up, but now it's eyeing up your lunch too.
The startup will start offering a new lunch time deal service called Lunchbox, with delivery to workers in the City, Canary Wharf initially, and parts of East London.
Part of Deliveroo Editions (the startups so-called "dark kitchens" where food is made especially for delivery), Lunchbox will do specific lunch menus from Monday to Friday from midday until 3pm.
Priced at £6, including delivery, it will have food from Motu, Yoobi Sushi, Franca Manca, BabaBoom, Texas Joe’s BBQ & Mother Clucker and a rotating menu updated on Mondays.
"Lunchbox brings office workers freshly made lunches, delivered to their desk from our restaurant partners, at compelling grab-and-go prices," said vice president of Deliveroo Editions Rohan Pradhan.
It's estimated that the "food-to-go" sector will be worth £23.5bn by 2022, according to retail analysts IDG.