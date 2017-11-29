Courtney Goldsmith

Praise has already started pouring in for Xavier Rolet, who stepped down as the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group today.

On Twitter, Rolet announced he had won the 2018 Lifetime Achievement award at the Risk Awards last night. Hosted by Risk.net, The Risk Awards are widely recognised as the most prestigious for firms and individuals in our markets, according to their website.

Rolet said he was humbled and honoured to accept the award. "To all my colleagues [at the LSE]: this one's for you, and I will miss you!" he said.

Humbled & honored to accept #2018LifeTimeAchievement #RiskAwards from @RiskDotNet . To all my colleagues @LSEGplc : this one’s for you, and I will miss you ! pic.twitter.com/ORflTcLUqX — Xavier R. Rolet (@xrolet) November 29, 2017

Rolet was also on Twitter responding to thanks and praise for his work at the LSE.

Thanks Allen. I doubt if my wife would tolerate me meddling with her vineyard although I do sample the product every now and then: 2017 vintage will be small but excellent apparently ! https://t.co/u95lD201Xy — Xavier R. Rolet (@xrolet) November 29, 2017

Rolet stepped down with immediate effect today after a public battle between the LSE board and an activist investor over his planned departure next year. He said the announcement had brought "a great deal of unwelcome publicity, which has not been helpful to the company".