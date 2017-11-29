Wednesday 29 November 2017 9:58am

Xavier Rolet dedicates lifetime achievement award to LSE colleagues in a tweet

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Xavier Rolet stepped down as the boss of the LSE today

Praise has already started pouring in for Xavier Rolet, who stepped down as the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group today.

On Twitter, Rolet announced he had won the 2018 Lifetime Achievement award at the Risk Awards last night. Hosted by Risk.net, The Risk Awards are widely recognised as the most prestigious for firms and individuals in our markets, according to their website.

Rolet said he was humbled and honoured to accept the award. "To all my colleagues [at the LSE]: this one's for you, and I will miss you!" he said.

Rolet was also on Twitter responding to thanks and praise for his work at the LSE.

Rolet stepped down with immediate effect today after a public battle between the LSE board and an activist investor over his planned departure next year. He said the announcement had brought "a great deal of unwelcome publicity, which has not been helpful to the company".

Tags

Related articles

London Stock Exchange boss Xavier Rolet steps down with immediate effect
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

BoE's Carney says he can't see Rolet continuing as LSE boss
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

Xavier Rolet under "confidentiality agreement" ahead of LSE departure
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff