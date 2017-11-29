Oliver Gill

Have Britain's children been influenced by Donald Trump moaning about fake news?

However they know about the concept, kids are unequivocally aware of it, research released today by Britain's communications regulator suggests.

Almost three-quarters (73 per cent) of 12-15-year-olds are aware of fake news, with almost half of them prepared to look at other news outlets to check if the story elsewhere, Ofcom said.

Children in their early teenage years access most of their news from the TV, followed by social media, friends and family and the radio.

The research focused on four age groups up to the age of 15. One per cent of 3-4-year-olds have their own smartphone, a proportion that rises to five per cent of 5-7s and 39 per cent of 8-11s.

Minimal numbers of 3-4s and 5-7s have a social media profile, but almost a quarter (23 per cent) of 8-11s are on Twitter or Facebook.

