Arsene Wenger has ruled out selling Mesut Ozil or Alexis Sanchez in January, despite it being Arsenal's last chance to cash in on the pair.

Both Sanchez and Ozil's contracts expire in the summer, but Wenger insists the pair will see out the season at Emirates Stadium "unless something unbelievable happens".

The Gunners boss had previously conceded it was a possibility the club could sell the pair in the winter transfer window, after appearing to sanction a £60m sale of Sanchez to Manchester City last summer.

Sanchez remained in north London after Arsenal failed to sign Monaco's Thomas Lemar as a replacement and Wenger says that is where the Chilean will remain until the end of the season.

"I rule it out," he said when asked if Sanchez or Ozil could be sold.

"For me, they stay until the end of the season — that's what I decided at the start of the season. They go into the final year of their contract.

"Will they stay longer? That's impossible to answer today because I don't know."

Arsenal face Huddersfield at home on Wednesday night, after moving ahead of Tottenham into fourth this weekend courtesy of Sanchez's match-winning injury time penalty against Burnley on Sunday.

Wenger expects both Sanchez and Ozil — a doubt for the visit of the Terriers after falling ill — to remain committed to the cause even if their long-term future remains elsewhere.

"As long as they are here, they have to give their best for the team and for the club," said the Frenchman.

"In my head, they stay until the end of the season. Unless something unbelievable happens, I don't think it should change."