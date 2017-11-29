Today's City Moves cover real estate, design and retail. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

CBRE​

Global real estate advisor CBRE has appointed Paul Coates as executive director and head of debt and structured finance EMEA. Paul is joining CBRE from the RBS where he has been managing director and head of real estate finance since 2008. He was responsible for the strategy and leadership of the real estate franchises across the bank, and was a member of the commercial and private banking executive committee. Prior to this he held other high profile positions within RBS, including managing director in the European real estate securitisation team and managing director in the real estate finance group. In his new role, Coates will report to Richard Dakin, managing director of CBRE Capital Advisors.

IG Design Group

IG Design Group, one of the world's leading designers, innovators and manufacturers of celebration, gifting, stationery and creative play products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Giles Willits as chief financial officer. Giles will replace Anthony Lawrinson, who is stepping down from the board as previously announced, effective from 2 January 2018. Giles has more than 20 years of experience in senior leadership and financial roles in multiple household name businesses. He was most recently the chief financial officer of Entertainment One, having joined prior to its float on the Alternative Investment Market (Aim) in 2007. Giles was pivotal in the group’s transition from Aim into a leading global FTSE 250 entertainment company and a household name, with properties such as Peppa Pig, The BFG and 12 Years a Slave in its portfolio. During his tenure the group grew revenues to over £1bn and completed a number of strategic acquisitions including Alliance Films, The Mark Gordon Company and Peppa Pig. Giles was also formerly director of group finance at J Sainsbury and Woolworths Group and qualified as a chartered accountant at Price Waterhouse Coopers.

Card Factory

Card Factory, the UK’s leading specialist retailer of greeting cards and related gifting items, is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Whiteside as an independent non-executive director of the company effective from 4 December. Roger is currently chief executive of Greggs, the UK’s leading bakery food-on-the-go retailer. Prior to this, Roger served as chief executive of both the Thresher Group off-licence chain and Punch Taverns as well as having been a founding member and joint managing director of Ocado. These roles followed a 20-year career with Marks and Spencer where he ultimately led its food business. He will also be appointed as a member of the company’s audit and risk and remuneration committees.

