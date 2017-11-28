Oliver Gill

Mike Ashley today booked a £1.5m profit in a matter of minutes from Sports Direct's investment in Game Digital.

Shares in the retailer leapt eight per cent after it agreed on a deal to sell loss-making gaming arm Multiplay for £19m.

Sports Direct bought a 25.75 per cent stake in Game in July. Over the summer, Game's stock market valuation was languishing at its lowest point since floating in mid-2014. Since Ashley invested shares have almost doubled, meaning his stake in the firm has increased from £10m to £20m.

Game boss Martyn Gibbs said the Multiplay transaction represented a "significant strategic step forward" for the London-listed firm.

Two weeks ago Game said the tide had turned for the retailer, boosted by a resurgence in popularity of the Nintendo Switch, Gibbs said: "After two years of declines, our core UK console market returned to growth."

After a spectacular crash in 2008, Nintendo shares have surged with stock market valuation of the Japanese firm doubling during 2017.

Today, Gibbs said: "By divesting Multiplay Digital we simplify the Group and focus management on accelerating development plans to fully capitalise on the strong growth potential in our exciting and growing esports activities."

