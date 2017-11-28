Tuesday 28 November 2017 1:13pm

Ireland's Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald to resign over Garda whistleblower scandal

 
Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
IRELAND-JUSTICE-MINISTER
Frances Fitzgerald has stepped down as Leo Varadkar's deputy (Source: Getty)

Ireland's Tanaiste, the deputy head of government, has resigned, removing the immediate threat of a snap election that many feared would become a major distraction from Brexit negotiations.

Frances Fitzgerald said she is resigning for the sake of the country and to avoid a general election.

Her position has been in question since she became engulfed in a fresh scandal surrounding a police whistleblower.

While Taoiseach, and Fine Gael leader, Leo Varadkar said he supported Fitzgerald remaining as his deputy, following increased pressure from Fianna Fail, the main opposition party that props up Fine Gael’s minority government, today agreed to tender her resignation.

As a result, Fianna Fail said, a snap election is unlikely to go ahead.

Related articles

DEBATE: Is staying in the Customs Union the answer to the Ireland question?
Alison McGovern
Alison McGovern | Contributor

Ireland promises to "play tough"on Brexit as border issue looms
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Leo Varadkar formally elected as Ireland's new Taoiseach
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff