Security alert outside the Gherkin comes to an end with driver arrested

 
A security alert at St Mary Axe has been stood down, after police cordoned off the surrounding area due to reports of a suspicious vehicle.

The bomb disposal unit was sent in to the scene earlier today and videos were published on social media showing a bomb disposal robot approaching a silver car on an abandoned City street.

"The incident was reported to us at 11.32am on Tuesday (28 November) and officers are on scene awaiting the arrival of specialist units," City Police said.

“We can confirm all road closures in the area surrounding St Mary Axe (EC3) have been lifted and the vehicle has been deemed non-suspicious. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested for possession of false identity documents.”

The Gherkin and surrounding buildings were briefly on lockdown, with workers invacuated to stairwells and basements.

Twitter users shared photos of armed police at the scene.