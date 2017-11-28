Rebecca Smith

IAG's low-cost, long-haul airline Level is spreading its wings with the launch of four new routes from Paris.

The carrier only started operating in June, from Barcelona to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Buenos Aires and Punta Cana. But it's now opening a second European base, with Paris Orly Airport the chosen pick.

Level will fly to Montreal, New York, Guadeloupe and Martinique from July next year, with fares starting from €99 one way.

IAG boss Willie Walsh has previously said the firm was set to choose between Rome and Paris as the next option for its second base, with the plan to focus on "underserved markets".

But he has also said the UK is also among the locations he's eyeing, and it will be a market that IAG looks at for Level in the future.

Today, Walsh said:

Level's Barcelona operation has been an incredible success. Customers love it and Level will be profitable this year. Barcelona was always a first step and today we’re delighted to launch flights from our second European city with four exciting new routes from Paris.

It marks the latest attempt from IAG to fend off the long-haul, discount push from the likes of Norwegian, while the announcement also comes as Air France gears up to get its low-cost airline Joon up and running.

Joon will be based at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Norwegian has been ramping up its own transatlantic charge launching flights from Gatwick to Seattle and Denver, and also kicked off direct flights from London to Singapore earlier this year.

The relentless expansion of low-cost carriers has fuelled intensifying airport competition in Europe, according to Airports Council International (ACI) Europe.

ACI Europe said that over the past 10 years, 99 per cent of the growth in passenger traffic of the top 20 European airports has been delivered by low-cost carriers.

The airport body said that this summer, Europe airports saw 87 long-haul routes being operated by low-cost carriers - up from just 14 four years ago.

